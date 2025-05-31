WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman charged in a horrific hit-and-run in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood denied telling police that it was “just a homeless person.”

Ivana Gomez appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge William Altfield, Saturday afternoon.

The judge read the charges that the 32-year-old suspect is facing.

“Leaving the scene of a crash with death, resisting an officer without violence,” said Altfield.

Investigators believe Gomez was driving under the influence when she hit and killed 41 year old Kathryn Kipnis, known as Katie to her family and friends.

The victim’s cousin, Rachel Kipnis, appeared in court over Zoom.

“I just want Your Honor to be aware of what a shining light has been taken out of this world by the incredible irresponsibility of this defendant,” she said.

According to an arrest report a police officer spotted Gomez’s blue 2019 BMW speeding westbound along Southwest Seventh Street. The officer tried to catch up with her and witnessed the hit-and-run on Southwest 21st Avenue.

Police said Gomez didn’t stop until she got stuck in traffic.

Pictures of the mangled BMW released in court Saturday reveal the force of the impact.

“Hit the victim so hard that the victim’s head went into the vehicle, through the windshield, and some of the victim’s hair got caught on the passenger’s seat belt,” said prosecutor Laura Adams.

When officers got to the car, detectives said, they smelled a strong odor of alcohol, and Gomez had red, watery eyes. Investigators also noticed fresh vomit in her car.

Altfield pointed to Gomez’ alleged statement to investigators in the arrest report

“She’s alleged to have said that it was ‘just a homeless person that I hit, and its just an accident,'” said the judge.

“Your Honor, I never said that. I did not say that whatsoever. That’s false,” said Gomez.

Prosecutors said the facts show a disregard for human life, saying she’s a danger to the streets of Miami, and asked for a $1 million bail.

Ultimately, Altfield wouldn’t go that high and granted Gomez a $250,000 bond.

As of Saturday evening, she has not been released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

If she does bond out, Gomez will be placed on house arrest, has to turn in her passport and has been ordered to not drink or drive.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.