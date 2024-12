MIAMI (WSVN) - One driver is a little too eager to ring in the new year as video shows them doing doughnuts in the middle of an intersection while setting off fireworks.

The video posted to social media page Only in Dade showed onlookers watching the driver going on a dangerous joyride.

A reminder that street takeovers are illegal in Florida.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.