MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police took a driver into custody after a ritzy ride was stolen at gunpoint in Miami and wrecked in Miami Gardens.

City of Miami Police units responded to the scene of the armed carjacking near Northwest Fifth Avenue and 30th Street, at arouns 1:20 a.m. on Thursday.

Responding officers came into contact with two victims who said they were approached by a male subject armed with a gun.

Detectives said the subject took off in the victims’ brand-new Chevrolet Corvette and crashed into a gate on Northwest 42nd Avenue and 183rd Street.

Officers located and detained the subject.

No injuries were reported.

It’s unclear what charges the subject may face.

