NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A restaurant in Northwest Miami-Dade sustained damage after a driver struck the building.

The car ran through the outside patio of the First Watch location on Northwest 169th Street and Ludlam Road, just before 8 a.m., Sunday.

The vehicle then hit an outside wall but did not go inside.

The restaurant was open at the time, but no one was sitting in the patio area.

No injuries were reported.

