NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was taken into custody after he battered an officer, struck three vehicles and took off on foot while attempting to flee a traffic stop in North Miami Beach, police said.

According to North Miami Beach Police, an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Northeast 172nd Street and 19th Avenue, at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Jonathan Rivas, allegedly battered the officer and fled northbound, striking three vehicles just south of the intersection at Northeast 18th Avenue and Miami Gardens Drive.

“I just know he hit all of us,” said one of the drivers who was hit.

One of the damaged cars needed to be towed after the airbag was deployed. Several other vehicles were scattered across the roadway with scrapes and dents that, police said, were caused by Rivas.

One driver who was hit described the suspect’s reckless actions.

“He hit her first, sent her flying to the side, this car, pushed this car right into us, and I guess he hit us one more time before he was done,” he said.

The driver told 7News he saw officers chase Rivas on foot.

“All I saw the officer chased him that way,” he said.

After a short foot pursuit, officers caught up to Rivas and took him into custody.

One of the other drivers involved in the crash was transported to a local area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

As of Wednesday night, it remains unclear what charges Rivas will face.

