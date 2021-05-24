Driver arrested in North Bay Village hit-and-run involving Mustang, scooter

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have arrested the driver responsible for a hit-and-run in North Bay Village that sent a scooter rider to the hospital.

According to North Bay Village Police, the red Mustang captured on dashcam video traveling at a high rate of speed on a bridge near Northeast 79th Street and East Treasure Drive, Sunday morning, was a rental vehicle.

The footage showed the moment the Mustang crashed into a man riding a scooter and kept going.

The dashcam video captured a good Samaritan who stopped to help the victim shortly after.

Police said they found the car in Palm Beach County and were able to identify who was driving it.

Investigators said that led them to make the arrest involving a criminal citation.

Police said the suspect is set to appear in bond court in Palm Beach County on Tuesday since the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office is just issuing a criminal citation for a promise to appear.

The driver of the scooter is expected to be OK.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.