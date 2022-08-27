WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The man who police say is responsible for a wrong-way crash on the 826 is now out of the hospital and behind bars.

Thirty-year-old Maiky Simeon was booked into jail, Friday night.

He faces multiple charges of vehicular homicide.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Simeon was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of the highway near Northwest 57th Avenue when he slammed into another car head-on, early Saturday morning.

In that car were four women and a man between the ages of 18 and 25. Investigators said they were all killed instantly.

They were driving home after a night out to celebrate one of them getting a scholarship to go to college in New York.

