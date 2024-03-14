SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - In connection to the use of a counterfeit diplomatic license plate, 22-year-old Andres Lopez-Escobar was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Sunny Isles Beach following the arrest of Cecilia Mercado, who was taken into custody under similar charges.

Lopez-Escobar, identified as the driver during the second encounter with police, faces charges for operating a vehicle with a counterfeit license plate, resisting an officer without violence and driving without a valid driver’s license.

The arrest occurred after police conducted a traffic stop Wednesday, around 1:30 p.m. at the 300 block of Sunny Isles Boulevard, on a 2022 Mercedes Benz displaying a license plate that falsely claimed diplomatic status.

When officers approached the vehicle, Lopez-Escobar reportedly refused to comply with officer’s commands to lower the window of the vehicle, which had heavily tinted glass that obscured the interior view.

Officials said after Lopez-Escobar cracked open the window slightly, they continued their verbal commands to open his window. He then reportedly began to move the vehicle forward, leading to officers physically intervening to prevent his departure.

After Lopez-Escobar put the car in park, he refused to exit the vehicle when officers opened the driver-side door. This led to the use of “minimal force” from police officers before taking the driver into custody. The entire ordeal was captured on cellphone video as Cecilia Mercado, the woman who was arrested for a similar incident, and Scott Huss, Mercado’s boyfriend, were sitting in the back seat.

This unfolding situation began when Mercado was initially stopped by police for ignoring a “Right Turn Only” sign. She was forcibly removed from her vehicle after she claimed “sovereign citizenship” and refused to cooperate with officers’ request. Her subsequent arrest was captured on cellphone video and shared online, drawing local attention.

Both incidents were shared on social media platforms as they showed the police encounters. Additionally, both traffic stops led to an investigation involving the U.S. Department of State.

Officials stated that the tag assigned to both vehicles were different, confirming suspicions of a counterfeit tag. A special agent with the Department of State said that the license plates did not conform to valid diplomatic tags, which typically feature a combination of letters and numbers.

Mercado says she plans on taking legal action against the police department.

Lopez-Escobar was transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center following his arrest. His bond was set for $2,500 for the counterfeit license plate and additional bonds for other charges.

On Thursday afternoon, he remained behind bars on an immigration hold.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.