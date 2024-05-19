MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man after, they said, he struck a motorcycle in Miami Shores while suspected of driving under the influence, killing a man and sending a woman to the hospital.

According to Miami Shores Police, a sergeant with the department was on patrol when he drove by the scene of the crash in the area of North Miami Avenue and Northwest 108th Street, just after 3 a.m. on Sunday.

The sergeant called Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to the scene, and first responders rendered aid to the driver of a Volkswagen Jetta and a woman who was riding on the motorcycle involved in the crash.

Officers spoke with an Uber driver who told them the Jetta, which was traveling north, veered onto oncoming southbound traffic and struck his Huyndai sedan.

Alex Bucat, the passenger in the Uber, said he was on his way home from a friend’s house when the Hyundai was hit in the rear.

“The car, after he hit us, he hit the motorcycle, and they both blew up,” said Bucat.

The Uber, who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera, said his instincts kicked in.

“The last moment, I had to swerve right, because I was going south. Thank God it wasn’t, like, a street intersection,” he said.

The Jetta was seen with smoke coming out of it, and the motorcycle was nearby on its side.

A man who was riding on the motorcycle was pronounced dead, and the injured woman was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with a broken pelvis, a broken femur and a concussion.

Detectives said Carlos Humberto Fabian, the driver of the Jetta, had bloodshot and watery eyes, and his breath smelled of alcohol.

Miami-Dade Police officers responded and gave Fabian a field sobriety test. Investigators said the motorist did not perform the test to standards.

Officers shut down part of North Miami Avenue as they investigated for hours, well after the sun came up. The medical examiner eventually arrived at the scene.

Fabian was later arrested and taken to the hospital for medical clearance. He faces a list of DUI charges, and additional charges may be pending.

