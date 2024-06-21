SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect was arrested after a traffic stop came to a crashing end in Southwest Miami-Dade when an officer attempted to pull over a pickup truck suspected to be involved in a carjacking.

According to police, the incident began near Southwest 107th Avenue and 181st Street when police tried to stop the vehicle, which matched the description of one involved in a recent carjacking. The driver fled the scene, leading to a brief pursuit that ended when the suspect’s car crashed int an unoccupied Miami-Dade Police cruiser.

The Miami-Dade Police Department and the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were dispatched to the scene around 4:30 p.m.Thursday. Several individuals were detained and the driver of the stolen vehicle is now in custody.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

According to the MDPD Public Information Officer, the location of the original carjacking is unknown as the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.