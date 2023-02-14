MIAMI (WSVN) - A stolen truck crashed into a South Florida home on a Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 4:30 p.m., City of Miami Police and fire rescue arrived at the scene at 615 N.W. 18th Ave. after they received a call about a truck that crashed into a house.

According to police, the College Hunks Hauling Junk truck was stolen by Delvis J. Gonzalez about a block away from where he crashed. The owner of the truck followed the suspect.

Gonzalez did not know how to drive the vehicle and crashed into a Nissan with a driver inside before crashing into the home.

The owner of the vehicle was treated for minor injuries before the truck was towed out of the house.

After that truck was stolen the truck company’s owner, Ahmmon Richards, spoke to 7News.

The ex-UM wide receiver said he encountered the thief ripping off his truck before it slammed into the home moments later.

“Went around the circle, and tried to come across the street here, I guess he lost control because he was going so fast,” Richards said.

During the crash, a mother and a baby were inside the home, but they were not injured.

Keti Brito said she and her 1-year-old daughter Valeria are lucky to be alive.

She said an air mattress was propped up against the wall, and upon impact, it fell on the child’s crib.

“When I grabbed the baby, I looked up, and I had the truck in front of me,” Brito said. “The mattress had exploded. When the air left the mattress, all the chunks started falling, and I took off running.”

She ran with her baby and escaped her damaged home. They were safe on a day that seemed anything but.

Brito’s home has been boarded up and deemed unsafe. It is unknown when she and her baby will be able to return.

Gonzalez needed to be extricated from the vehicle by rescue crews and he was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital; his condition is unknown.

Police found a criminal record of more than a dozen arrests that included burglary and grand theft.

On Wednesday, Gonzalez was arrested and charged with grand theft, along with driving without a license; he is set to face a judge.

