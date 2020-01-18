Driver arrested after smashing into fence outside Hialeah home, fleeing

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a driver in Hialeah after, they said, he slammed into a fence outside of a house and fled the scene.

According to Hialeah Police, a car crashed through the fence and ended up leaning on the side of a house near West 14th Avenue and 60th Street, Saturday morning.

Police said they were able to take the the driver into custody moments after the crash.

Earlier this morning #HFD crews responded to a #motorvehicleaccident . Upon arrival fire personnel found a car that had gone through a fence and was flipped on its side. #hialeahfiredepartment #hialeah #hialeahfirerescue pic.twitter.com/QCKCExq8hX — City of Hialeah Fire Department (@HialeahFD) January 18, 2020

The motorist, identified as 35-year-old Cesar Fuentes, is being charged with leaving the scene of an accident and resisting arrest without violence.

The fence where the car smashed into was repaired later on Saturday.

