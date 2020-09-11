Driver arrested after road rage incident on SR 826 leads to shots fired

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a driver after, they said, he shot at another vehicle during a road rage incident on the Palmetto Expressway in West Miami-Dade.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene along the northbound lanes just north of Southwest Eighth Street, as several Florida Highway Patrol surrounded the suspect’s black Acura sedan, Friday afternoon.

According to FHP, 30-year-old Vernon Williams was heading northbound when he became involved in a road rage incident with another driver between Flagler Street and Coral Way, at around 2 p.m.

Troopers said Williams fired shots at the other vehicle.

Investigators said a Miami-Dade Police officer who was driving on the roadway witnessed the incident and was able to pull Williams over and take him into custody.

No one was shot, and no injuries were reported.

Troopers shut down one northbound lane while they investigated. It has since reopened to traffic.

Williams has been charged with discharging a firearm from a vehicle and aggravated assault with a firearm.

He has been booked at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where he is being held on $17,500 bond.

