WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Troopers made an arrest on the Palmetto Expressway in West Miami-Dade following a brief pursuit.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the southbound lanes of State Road 826, near Southwest Eighth Street, Wednesday afternoon.

According to FHP, they attempted a traffic stop on a Toyota SUV that wouldn’t stop. A short pursuit ensued, until troopers executed a PIT maneuver that pushed the vehicle into the median.

The driver got out of the SUV and attempted to flee on foot, but didn’t get far. He was taken into custody shortly after.

Video posted to social media captures the takedown on the expressway and the driver’s perp walk.

