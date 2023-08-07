NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities chased a vehicle after the driver was involved in criminal activity.

On Monday morning, live video footage showed a damaged matte gray Lamborghini SUV driving at a high speed on the Florida Turnpike.

An aviation unit started following the car after it was involved in several incidents on State Road 836 near 114th Avenue. At one point, the driver struck a Homeland Security vehicle as he fled police.

7SkyForce captured the car partially losing control after it hit another vehicle on the highway.

Once the driver approached the northbound Okeechobee Road exit on the turnpike, he slowed down. The chase ended after the driver stopped the SUV he was driving and exited the car.

An aviation unit circled the area where he stopped and guided the police officers on the road to where the criminal stopped.

A man, in a white shirt and jeans, walked toward the shoulder of the road as he dropped two items from his grasp; he appeared to be speaking to someone on the phone.

He eventually sat on the side of the road as he awaited authorities.

Police approached the man with their guns drawn and arrested the man without incident.

After he was handcuffed, a fire rescue arrived at the scene to provide medical aid to the man as he did get into crashes during the chase.

It remains unclear why the vehicle was being chased.

