NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was arrested Saturday night after a pickup truck collided with a Miami-Dade cruiser that was blocking a road for a fatal crash investigation. The deputy inside the vehicle sustained minor injuries during the crash in northwest Miami-Dade.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Northwest 135th Street and Northwest 47th Avenue. Deputies were originally at the scene investigating a separate fiery fatal crash and had positioned the cruiser to block traffic from the area.

The pickup truck struck the cruiser while it was stationary, causing visible damage to the patrol vehicle. Other deputies on the scene shifted their attention to the pickup driver to investigate the cause of the second collision.

Law enforcement officers conducted field sobriety tests on the driver at the intersection. Following the tests, the driver was placed under arrest and taken into custody.

Authorities have not yet identified the driver or the injured deputy. There is currently no word on the specific charges the driver will face following the arrest.

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