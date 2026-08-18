NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was arrested in North Miami-Dade after leading officers on a pursuit on the highway.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, Joel Espinosa was illegally driving on the shoulder lane of Interstate 95 to avoid traffic, and drove off when an officer tried to pull him over.

During the pursuit, he struck multiple vehicles and got out of his car near the Golden Glades interchange to escape.

He was then caught and taken into custody.

Espinosa now faces several charges, including fleeing, eluding and leaving the scene of a crash.

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