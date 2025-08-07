CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver accused of a landscaper tragedy is behind bars.

Daniel Alvarez is charged with vehicular homicide in a reckless manner.

The 57-year-old is accused of striking and killing 38-year-old Carlos Delahoz-Vega while he was leaf blowing on a curb in Cutler Bay last month.

Detectives said Alvarez drove off the road and onto the sidewalk before hitting the victim.

Officers found multiple narcotics in Alvarez’s possession when they arrested him.

Delahoz-Vega’s family created a GoFundMe to cover funeral costs. To donate, click here.

