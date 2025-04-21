NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver has been arrested after fleeing on foot, moments after he drove his car into the living room of a home.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office responded to the home near Barry University on Northeast 115th Street in Northeast Miami-Dade Monday morning.

7News cameras captured extensive damage to the home.

The homeowner, John, said it was a regular morning until he heard a familiar sound getting closer to his home.

“I was having coffee this morning. I heard tires screech,” he said.

The homeowner, who did not want to show his face on camera, said he and his family were sitting in their dining room when the car slammed into their living room.

“It hit the living room right next to us. We watched it happen. Put a hole in my house,” said John.

Neighbors tell 7News the driver got out of the car and took off running.

But he didn’t get far as he was apprehended by responding officers down the street.

Witnesses said the driver was taken to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.

John blames the recent creation of a roundabout in his neighborhood for the incident.

“Somebody jumped over the roundabout that they put in front of my house,” he said. ”This roundabout was a bad idea. I don’t know whose idea it was but they need to get fired,” he said.

No injuries were reported.

