Driver arrested after crashing into Miami Beach building

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was arrested after, police said, they slammed into a building in South Beach.

According to investigators, the crash happened in the area of Sixth Street and Ocean Court, Monday afternoon.

The red SUV involved in the crash was left with severe front-end damage.

Officers arrived and searched the vehicle, including luggage in the back.

They said the driver was arrested on suspicion of being impaired.

