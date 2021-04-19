Driver arrested after allegedly doing ‘donuts’ at South Beach intersection

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver who, police said, was busted doing “donuts” at an intersection in South Beach has been caught and cuffed.

According to Miami Beach Police, 18-year-old Rollin Malik Cherry was caught driving recklessly at the corner of South Pointe and Ocean drives, bringing traffic to a standstill, early Sunday morning.

Officers responded shortly after to stop the dangerous drive.

Cherry was arrested on several charges, including reckless driving and driving with a suspended license.

