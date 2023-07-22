MIAMI (WSVN) - A dangerous drive with a toddler on board sent an SUV careening into a building in Miami.

City of Miami Police units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 71st Street, at around 7:40 a.m., Saturday.

Investigators said two people were inside the vehicle, the driver and a child.

No one inside the building was injured.

Bystander Aaron Combs described what he saw and how he jumped into action to help.

“Well, technically all I know that this car just – the gas accelerated, he jumped the curb and went in, and I ran behind to make sure, and I see him holding the baby,” he said. “I had to go get the baby and him out. That was it.”

Neither the driver nor the child appeared to have any injuries, but they were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

