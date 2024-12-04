SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked tirelessly to free a driver that was pinned in their vehicle after colliding into a car hauler trailer in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the 911 call came in around just after 6:00a.m., Wednesday, with reports of a car accident with entrapment on Krome Avenue and Southwest 122nd Street.

It appears a big rig collided with an SUV, creating quite the scene on Krome Avenue as debris was scattered in the roadway.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene, where a person was trapped inside their vehicle by the mangled wreckage. The vehicle sustained severe front-end damage and an apparent car hauler trailer was lodged into left hand side of the roof, preventing the driver from freeing themselves.

Multiple units responded to the scene and crews were seen using several equipment such as the Jaws of Life tool gingerly trying to remove the patient.

The patient sustained lacerations to the face, but appeared to be alert and responsive as they held a towel to their face and conversed with first responders.

Firefighters eventually resorted to cutting the SUV’s roof off.

The person was freed after just under an hour of rescue efforts.

They were immediately put on a stretcher and rushed to an helicopter that was on standby nearby.

The patient was flown to an area hospital as a trauma alert.

No word on the official cause of the crash.

The condition of the driver is not known.

Krome Avenue is shut down between Southwest 136th Street and 122nd Street and remains an active scene.

