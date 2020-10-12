Driver airlifted after truck flies off Palmetto Expressway in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have airlifted a man to the hospital after, authorities said, his truck flew off the Palmetto Expressway in Hialeah.

Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene where, officials said, the car landed, off West 20th Avenue, near 60th Street, below the highway, just after 8 p.m., Monday.

Investigators said the vehicle careened off the northbound lanes of the Palmetto while approaching Northwest 122nd Street, causing some damage to the barrier wall.

The vehicle landed on a grassy section below the highway.

7News cameras captured a headlight, car parts and other debris from the truck scattered on the grass.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the victim to Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition. The patient, who suffered a clavicle injury and a broken leg, was awake and alert during transport.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating what led the truck to fly off the highway.

