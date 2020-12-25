Driver airlifted after train slams into truck stuck on tracks in Opa-Locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was airlifted to the hospital after a train slammed into his pickup truck in Opa-Locka, officials said,

Opa-Locka Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash on the tracks near Ali Baba Avenue and Opa-Locka Boulevard, just after 8 p.m., Friday.

Cellphone video captured the truck apparently after the driver appeared to have gotten it stuck on the tracks.

Moments later, the footage showed the train plowing into the vehicle with the driver still inside.

Officials said the victim was airlifted from the scene of the crash alive. His condition remains condition.

