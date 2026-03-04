NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews airlifted a driver to the hospital following a collision involving two tractor-trailers that led to the closure of all northbound lanes along Okeechobee Road in Northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the trucks collided at the intersection of Okeechobee Road and Northwest 170th Street, at around 6:55 a.m. on Wednesday.

The impact caused both vehicles to overturn, spilling fuel and debris onto the roadway.

Paramedics airlifted one of the drivers involved to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital with serious injuries. The other driver did not suffer any injuries.

Troopers have shut down all northbound lanes of Okeechobee Road near the intersection with Northwest 170th Street while they investigate and crews clean up the roadway

7Skyforce captured northbound traffic being diverted. Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

