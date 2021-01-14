Driver airlifted after shooting near Florida City Walmart

FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - The driver of a pickup truck was airlifted to the hospital after he was shot near a Walmart in Florida City.

Florida City Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near the Walmart on U.S. 1 and Southeast Sixth Avenue, at around 11 a.m., Thursday.

Rescue crews airlifted the victim to Jackson South Medical Center in unknown condition after he was somehow shot in the shoulder.

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting and who else may be involved.

