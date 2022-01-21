NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews airlifted a man to the hospital after, authorities said, he slammed into a guardrail along State Road 836 in Northwest Miami-Dade, shutting down the highway for over an hour.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the victim was traveling west in a red Toyota sedan when he crashed into the guardrail near the interchange with State Road 826, just before 7 a.m., Friday.

The driver was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

The roadway was back open by 9 a.m.

