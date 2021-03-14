Driver airlifted after being wedged underneath tractor-trailer in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews airlifted a driver who ended up wedged underneath the trailer of an 18-wheeler in Southwest Miami-Dade

Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the scene of the crash along the northbound lanes of Krome Avenue, between Kendall Drive and Southwest Eighth Street, at around 4:45 p.m., Sunday.

SW 8 St has been re-opened. We are now investigating a crash involving a vehicle that is stuck underneath a Tractor trailer on the northbound lanes of Krome Ave between Kendall Dr & SW 8 St. The northbound lanes of Krome Ave are currently shutdown. — FHP Miami (@FHPMiami) March 14, 2021

Officials said the driver was the sole occupant in the car involved in the crash.

Paramedics airlifted the victim to Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

Officials shut down Krome Avenue between Kendall Drive and Southwest Eighth Street while they cleared the scene. It reopened to traffic just before 6:30 p.m.

