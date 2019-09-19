Driver, aide rescued from mangled school bus after serious crash in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A school bus driver and her aide have been rescued after being trapped inside following a serious crash with a dump truck in Miami.

7SkyForce HD was above the very active scene where City of Miami firefighters were hard at work using the Jaws of Life.

TRAFFIC ALERT: NW 12 Avenue is Closed between NW 62 and 71 Street due to an accident involving a school bus and a bump truck. (NO CHILDREN in the bus). Please avoid the area. PIO is on the scene and Media staging area is at NW 12 Ave and 69 Street. pic.twitter.com/UZXg1BOTt3 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) September 19, 2019

It happened near Miami Northwestern Senior High, in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and 71st Street, just after 6 a.m., Thursday.

“The school bus was headed northbound on 12th Avenue when they collided with a dump truck that was coming out of the school,” City of Miami Officer Michael Vega said.

Dozens of firefighters were huddled around the school bus which had extensive damage to the front-end and side door area.

“The most important thing is that there was no kids in this bus,” Vega added.

Just after 7 a.m., firefighters managed to pull out the driver’s aide before loading him into an ambulance to be taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for a leg injury.

“He was pinned on the bus and is expected to make a full recovery, but we’re still evaluating that,” Vega said. “The good part is that he was alert. He was talking to fire rescue.”

The bus driver was taken to North Shore Hospital.

“We still don’t know exactly the details on how fast or what the speeds were, but our detectives are there investigating it now,” Vega said.

Miami-Dade Public Schools released a statement to 7News regarding the crash:

“A female bus driver and male bus aide suffered injuries as a result of the accident. No students were on the bus at the time. The bus was on its way to pick up students and take them to Miami Beach Senior High.”

Students who attend the nearby school were seen walking by the crash as they made their way to class.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area as 12th Avenue has been completely shut down from 62nd Street to 71st Street.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.