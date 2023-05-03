NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police officer was in the path of danger.

Detectives went through and removed a car near Northwest 183rd Street and 52nd Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade, Wednesday.

According to police, the driver tried to run down an officer.

That driver is now accused of causing a disturbance at American Senior High School as he was being escorted off campus.

The man was taken into custody.

