NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have identified the man who was arrested after, they said, he nearly crashed into an immigration office in Northwest Miami-Dade while driving under the influence.

Forty-two-year-old Orlando Deus was charged with fleeing officers, DUI and damaging property or a person while under the influence.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Deus drove his van into the facility, located near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 88th Street, Thursday night.

Investigators said deputies were called to a parking lot about a possible assault, and when they approached the driver, he sped off and crashed soon after, hitting concrete fixtures outside the building.

Deputies conducted a sobriety test which he failed and took that man into custody.

