Driver accused of killing biker in NW Miami-Dade hit-and-run surrenders

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver accused in a hit-and-run horror is now in custody.

Frederick Howard, 45, turned himself in around noon Monday.

Officials said 18-year-old Derek Betancourt was riding his bike in Northwest Miami-Dade in February when he was struck and killed by a sedan in the area of Northwest 196th Street And 47th Avenue.

Bailey has been booked into the jail in West Miami-Dade.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.