SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A judge has denied bond to a South Florida man accused of using his car as a weapon at a gas station in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Alan Gibbs got behind the wheel if a Lincoln Town Car and hit a man who was sitting on a ledge in front of the convenience store of the Chevron, near Colonial Drive and Southwest 95th Avenue, Sunday.

Detectives said the suspect wasn’t done, continuing to attack the victim after he was tossed into the gas station’s store.

Two other people inside the store at the time were hurt by debris.

Gibbs has been charged with attempted murder and battery.

