NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver accused of causing danger on duty for a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputy has been charged with driving under the influence.

According to investigators, the deputy had responded to a deadly crash at Northwest 135th Street and 47th Avenue, early Saturday morning.

Detectives said Yovany Izquierdo was behind the wheel of a pickup truck when he went through the intersection and hit the right side of the deputy’s cruiser, which was blocking the roadway near the crash.

The impact damaged the patrol car and caused minor injuries to the law enforcement officer. She was treated at the scene.

Izquierdo, 53, was arrested and charged with DUI.

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