Driver accused of hitting MDPD cruiser on SR 826 faces judge

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man a week after, they said, he rammed a Miami-Dade Police cruiser on the Palmetto Expressway and fled the scene.

Twenty-year-old Jonathan Perera appeared in bond court on Friday, one day after he was taken into custody in Hialeah.

According to investigators, the suspect was involved in a string of mail thefts in the Kendall, Hammocks and Midwest districts.

On March 25, police located Perera in a home along the 4300 block of Southwest 83rd Avenue. Detectives said he fled the residence and led police in a pursuit into Pinecrest.

The officer involved in the crash was not hurt.

After he slammed into the cruiser, officials said, Perera abandoned his car and fled on foot.

Cellphone video captured K-9 units searching for him in Pinecrest.

He faces a long list of charges, including attempted first-degree murder on law enforcement, attempted aggravated battery on law enforcement and resisting an officer without violence.

