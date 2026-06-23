MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami man was arrested Monday after police said he fled the scene of a crash that left a person riding an electric scooter critically injured near Allapattah.

Stephen Erik Campos, 45, was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury, according to the City of Miami Police Department.

Investigators said Campos was driving a 2018 Lexus RX 350 northbound on Northwest 37th Avenue when he failed to stop at a red light and collided with a pedestrian riding an electric stand-up scooter eastbound on Northwest 36th Street.

According to the arrest report, the impact threw the scooter rider into the vehicle’s windshield and driver’s side door before the victim came to rest in the intersection.

Police said Campos continued driving away without stopping to render aid.

Miami Fire Rescue transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where doctors determined the rider suffered facial fractures and a brain contusion.

Authorities described the victim’s condition as critical.

Police said Campos later returned to the scene after speaking with his wife. According to investigators, Campos told officers he believed someone had thrown a rock at his windshield and did not realize he had struck a person.

He was arrested without incident and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

A judge found probable cause and set bond at $5,000.

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