NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver accused of a fatal hit-and-run appeared in front of a judge on Tuesday.

Miguel Gonzalez Najera, 35, is accused of hitting a pedestrian and continuing driving near 32nd Avenue and 95th Street in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies said the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition and has since died.

Najera faces several charges, including leaving the scene of crash and driving without a license.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.