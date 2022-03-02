MIAMI (WSVN) - It was an emotional day in a Miami courtroom as a man accused of a fatal wrong-way wreck on the Golden Glades Interchange was sentenced after he took a plea deal.

7News cameras captured 38-year-old Irwin Rockwell as he faced a judge with several of the victims’ loved ones in attendance on Wednesday.

He was sentenced to 17 years in prison for the crash that, authorities said, killed driver Wellington Rivera and severely injured his passenger, Ed Gonzalez.

Addressing the court, Rivera’s father spoke directly to Rockwell.

“You took a good man’s life. My son was a good man. You destroyed a good, hardworking man,” he said.

After the hearing, Rivera’s mother, Ramona Rivera said in Spanish, “When he killed my son, he destroyed my life.”

She added that she will live with the hurt for the rest of her life.

Gonzalez also expressed what he is going through following the hearing.

“I’m stuck in this loop that’s forever going to haunt me for the rest of my life,” he said.

“We’re happy with what happened today,” said William Gonzalez, the surviving victim’s father.

Back in August 2021, investigators said, Rockwell made a U-turn at a median near the interchange and began driving southbound in the northbound express lanes, ultimately crashing his Chevrolet SUV into Wellington’s Subaru SUV.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the impact was so powerful that it knocked the car off the overpass, where it burst into flames below.

The fire caught the attention of a nearby road ranger, who jumped in to help. Sadly, it would be too late for Wellington.

Investigators said Rockwell had a beer bottle on him, and his car smelled of marijuana.

He was initially charged with vehicular homicide.

“It took a lot of courage for Mr. Irwin Rockwell to admit and get the plea,” said William Gonzalez.

7News reached out to Rockwell’s family after court. They asked for their privacy.

