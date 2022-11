SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver is on the run after colliding with a truck in Sweetwater.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the driver of a Mercedes abandoned their car after the collision on State Road 836, near 137th Avenue, on Wednesday.

Two other cars crashed into each other after witnessing the hit-and-run.

No one was seriously hurt.

