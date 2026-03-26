CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A 25-year-old man has bonded out of jail, and a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputy has been released from the hospital, after a fleeing car came to a crashing stop in Southwest Miami-Dade, leading deputies to take the young driver into custody.

MDSO and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along Southwest 115th Avenue and 224th Street, Thursday afternoon.

According to deputies, they attempted a traffic stop on 25-year-old Tyriq Levar Lee’s vehicle but he fled from detectives. During his attempted escape, Lee blew through a stop sign and crashed into a detective.

One of the cars overturned after plowing through a fence due to the crash.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene, capturing the overturned car in someone’s backyard and a damaged fence. A second car was seen with front-end damage and debris scattered across the sidewalk.

Ring doorbell video shows neighbors reacting in real-time when they see the aftermath of the crash.

Deputies quickly took Lee into custody and paramedics rushed the deputy to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition.

Hours later, the deputy was discharged from the hospital.

Area resident Mary said her car was involved in the incident.

“This is my hood so I woke up this morning and everybody in my hood called me and told me, ‘Your car is on its back’ so I came running and it’s on its back for real. Don’t let nobody drive your car. Don’t let nobody drive your car. Period,” she said.

Others described what they heard.

“Boom like a big boom. When I was in the room, I heard a boom and I thought it was something else but when I came outside, I saw the car flipped over and I was like ‘Oh wow!'” said witness Joshua Chambers.

Chambers said Lee managed to escape the crash and try his luck in running away on foot.

“He someway managed to squeeze out of it and jumped over the gate and ran and all the other officers chased him around,” he said.

But Lee wouldn’t get far. He now faces a list of charges, including fleeing and eluding police, driving with a suspended license and reckless driving.

An investigation is underway into the incident. It remains unclear why deputies initially stopped Lee.

Both mangled cars have since been towed away from the scene.

Lee has since bonded out of jail.

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