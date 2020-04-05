Drive-thru food distribution held at Magic City Casino amid pandemic

MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a day of giving back for South Florida organizations that teamed up with city officials to lend a helping hand to families in need as the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

The parking lot at Magic City Casino in Miami was slotted on Saturday for the lucky families who waited hours and were able to receive free food during a special drive-thru food distribution.

“Miami is not Ocean Drive. Miami is not South Beach. Miami is not Brickell Avenue,” said City of Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes. “Miami is this: working people that now have a huge need, and it is our duty as elected officials to try to help those people.”

Reyes and Farm Share joined forces with Helping Others Giving Hope to assist those most in need during this crisis.

“Whenever we’ve had a situation where there’s a hurricane, any kind of catastrophic situation, you see folks coming our, neighbors helping neighbors,” said Miami Commissioner Esteban Bovo.

For volunteer Steven Ferrero, who helped organize the event, seeing how desperately his community needs help with bare necessities has compelled him to want to do more.

“As I was giving food, I saw two older ladies crying, crying of happiness for being able to eat,” he said. “I’m hoping, in the next couple of weeks, we’re able to host a couple more [events], and we could help out more in the community.”

Some of the people who were able to receive food at the event were lined up at the casino since 1 a.m.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.