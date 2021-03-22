Drive-thru food distribution for Holocaust survivors, seniors held in Aventura

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Two South Florida organizations teamed up to help Holocaust survivors and seniors, just in time for Passover.

Volunteers from the Jewish Community Services of South Florida handed out food baskets at Sunday’s drive-thru distribution at the Michael-Ann Russell Jewish Community Center in Aventura.

The event was a joint effort with the Greater Miami Jewish Federation.

While the tradition was different this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers’ mission remained the same: to fight food insecurity in South Florida.

Passover begins at sundown on Saturday.

