Drive-thru coronavirus testing site opens at Amelia Earhart Park in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - As coronavirus cases spike up across South Florida, another drive-thru testing site has opened at Amelia Earhart Park in Hialeah.

The site opened to the public at 9 a.m., Thursday.

However, the Amelia Earhart Park testing site is only for people 65 and older who are showing symptoms of the coronavirus.

Only two people are allowed in the car, and an appointment has to be made prior to arrival.

The opening of the testing site at Amelia Earhart Park comes just one day after Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive stay-at-home order for all Florida residents, which leaders in and out of the state have been pressuring him to do for weeks.

The site is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To make an appointment, call 305-268-4319.

