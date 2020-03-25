MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Drive-thru coronavirus testing continues at Hard Rock Stadium for the fourth day in a row.

A view from 7SkyForce HD showed a short line of vehicles in the stadium’s parking lot waiting to get tested.

From Sunday to Tuesday, 2,100 people were tested at the site. 587 people were tested Tuesday.

247 tests were administered by 11 a.m., Wednesday.

The testing site at Hard Rock Stadium continues to be for first responders, healthcare workers and people age 65 and older with coronavirus symptoms, including a temperature of 99.6 degrees or higher.

Those who plan on going to the testing site do not need to make an appointment, but you will need some form of identification.

Testing runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or until testing supplies run low.

