NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are combing for clues after responding to a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, a drive-by shooting occurred around the area of the 2100 block of Northwest 64th Street, where three cars were struck, and one child was shot in the arm.

The incident happened late Monday night just before 1 a.m., and the scene has been blocked off on Tuesday morning by deputies, as evidence markers were seen on the ground with spent shell casings.

When deputies first arrived on scene, they discovered a young girl was shot in a silver car where two of her young siblings were sitting too.

“It’ll be a drive-by shootout. 12-year-old victim female. Shot in the shoulder. Shot in the arm, ” said police dispatch.

The 12-year-old girl’s mother was right outside of the car when sudden shots were fired, and two other nearby cars were also struck by gunfire.

The young girl was transported to the hospital in stable condition and later released

The Miami Police Department continued to investigate the scene on Tuesday morning, then later cleared the area around 7 a.m.

As of Tuesday morning, police continue to search for the shooter.

If you have any information that could help police in this investigation, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers. That number is 305-471-TIPS, and you can remain anonymous.

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