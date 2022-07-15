MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person or people responsible for a drive-by shooting in a Miami neighborhood that left a man dead.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene near Northeast 78th Street and Fifth Avenue, Friday.

City of Miami Police units responded to the scene around 11:30 a.m.

Investigators said a car drove up and someone inside opened fire, striking a man in his mid-20s before speeding away.

“A dark colored four-door vehicle with tape around one of the side-view mirrors and possibly missing a mud flap,” said Miami Police Assistant Chief Armando Aguilar.

Detectives said police officers who were a block away heard the shots and raced over to help.

“Those officers immediately responded to the scene. They had found a victim who had sustained several gunshot wounds, attempted to render first aid to that victim,” said Aguilar.

Rescue crews transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“He was shot several times. Right now, exactly how many or where he was shot is still under investigation,” said Aguilar.

7News cameras captured a woman outside of the hospital, Friday afternoon.

“Whoever killed my brother, I’m gonna mess you up!” she said.

When asked what happened, the woman said, “He got shot. I don’t know.” She then walked into the hospital.

Other loved ones, distraught and visibly upset, were also seen showing up at the hospital.

The victim’s pastor, the Rev. Antonio Magwood, said he is praying for his family and calling for an end to the gun violence.

“There’s a mother grieving as a result of this,” he said.

Magwood identified the victim as Michael and said he was not a violent man.

“Michael wouldn’t hurt a fly. He was a member of our church. He’s a good soul,” he said. “He doesn’t hurt anyone, and I believe that. I know that he’s gone way before his time.”

Back at the scene of the shooting, the roadway was temporarily blocked to traffic while police investigated but has since reopened to traffic.

If you have any information on this drive-by shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

