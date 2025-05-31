COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - A construction site concern has police on the case in Coconut Grove.

According to Miami city commissioners, a drainage sock along Charles Avenue has been vandalized two times in as many days.

Pictures show damage to the sock, which is now being investigated by Miami Police.

The drainage sock is part of the construction happening at the Coconut Grove Playhouse.

The project aims to transform the historic building into a modern destination for the arts.

