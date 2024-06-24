NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man and woman were arrested early Saturday morning for drag racing in Miami-Dade County, police said.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Marlene Oliviera Dasilva, 31, and Jose Alfredo Martinez Jr., 31, were arrested at 19350 NW 54 Court. Both face charges of facilitating drag racing on the highway.

The arrests were part of an intersection takeover enforcement operation conducted by multiple units.

The operation ultimately resulted in two arrests and four citations.

No vehicles or guns were impounded, and no stolen vehicles were recovered.

