CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police on Wednesday arrested a Cutler Bay teacher, accused of slapping an 8-year-old boy with autism.

The teacher was identified as Erbil Barkley.

Barkley has been employed with the district since October 2023.

Isaiah Torres’ mother spoke with 7News and said that her son came home on Tuesday afternoon from his school at Dr. Edward L. Whigham Elementary in Cutler Bay with a red mark on his cheek, jaw, and neck.

Video, shared by the family, showed her talking to her son after school.

“Show me where the teacher hit you. It was there?” she said. “Let me see.”

Parents dropping off their children at school Wednesday morning expressed their frustration after learning about the alleged assault.

“It’s definitely concerning,” said a parent. “It’s something I’m going to look a lot further into to see what really happened and talk to me boys and see what’s going on there.”

“He’s getting what he needs, what he deserves,” a parent said.

Torres was mortified after she saw her son’s face when he got back from school.

“My son got home at 3:09 in the afternoon and his face was bright red like that,” said the mother. “As a parent to an autistic child, that is nonverbal, I was absolutely mortified. I feel like the school system failed me.”

Her son is on medication, which his mother said limits his ability to show emotion, however, the images and the conversation between mother and son after school explains plenty.

She said that the school has since fired the teacher and also said the State’s Attorney’s Office will be contacting her.

“Mrs. Perez, I’m calling to report that your son was involved in an incident that happened at the school where the music teacher slapped your son in the face,” the mother said.

Parents are now paying closer attention to what is happening in their children’s classrooms.

“I would definitely love to see further action taken if it turns out that it actually occurred and I’ll be looking a it closely from now on, for sure,” said a parent.

Miami-Dade Public Schools released the following statement:

Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) is deeply disturbed by the case against this former employee. Immediately upon learning of the initial allegations, his employment with the District was terminated and he is prevented from seeking future employment at M-DCPS. The safety of our students is of paramount importance to us, and we commend the diligent work of Miami-Dade Schools Police which resulted in this arrest. M-DCPS

The mother said she is angry at how her son was treated at his elementary school.

“I am heartbroken. I trusted the school. I’m sad. I’m disappointed. I’m angry. I’m upset. I hope that this man doesn’t ever do this again to any other child,” said the mother.

Torres’ mother said she is going to take him to the urgent care to get an X-ray on the side of his face.

She said it is unclear when her son will return to school.

While Barkley wasn’t booked into jail, he was given a notice to appear in court.

